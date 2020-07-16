Stigma doing Covid-19 war no favours

In the early hours of June 6, a 17-year-old boy woke up in his home in Benoni, on the East Rand, after hearing his mother go to the kitchen. Minutes later, he went back to sleep.

Shortly after, he and his father were woken up when they smelled something burning.

His mother, a 48-year-old teacher, had set herself alight in her bedroom, where she had spent eleven days in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.