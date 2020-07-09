Needs of other sick people in hospital still require care even if it's not Covid-19

During the lockdown I have had an encounter with some private hospitals. It has struck me how the prioritisation of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an air of callousness in how those environments approach caring for patients ailing from other diseases.

It is true that in the wake of a deadly virus, vigilance is key. Nothing should be left to chance and healthcare practitioners should take every precaution necessary.

But this should not mean an unmindful implementation of procedures that disregards the pain and needs of a sick person who has come to a hospital to seek relief.

Doctors and nurses are burdened with the fear of not only contracting the virus but of what it means to their practices and the hospital's operations should it be discovered that they failed to screen a patient who actually has the coronavirus.

This has led to screening processes that bundle up a long list of symptoms that are related to any number of illnesses other than Covid-19.

Screening officers have become the new gatekeepers with inordinate powers. They can set aside the screening protocols and use their own discretion to decide whether a patient should get a Covid-19 test.