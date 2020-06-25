Sex, booze and stigma: why people are avoiding state quarantine facilities

Concerns about access to alcohol and abstinence from sex are among the reasons Covid-19 patients and their contacts in the Western Cape are not willing to quarantine or isolate away from home.

Shane Hindley, senior manager at the provincial transport and public works department, said on Thursday that having activated 4,700 quarantine and isolation beds, the Western Cape government was “experiencing very high rejection rates” as people fear stigma.

Remedies would include engagement with community leaders, behaviour change strategies and communication, he said.

Hindley was speaking alongside premier Alan Winde, health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and senior managers during a weekly Covid-19 media conference.

Cape Town, which has 2,276 quarantine and isolation beds, has an occupancy rate of 29%, while only 169 of the Cape Winelands' beds are occupied.