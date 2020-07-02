Covid-19 stigma a huge problem in Africa

Across the continent, stigma is still a big hindrance in stopping people from seeking help when they suspect they have contracted Covid-19.

This was a common problem African journalists and doctors shared during a webinar hosted by the Africa CDC on bettering reporting on Covid-19 on Thursday.

Dr Mercy Korir from KTN news in Kenya is a medical doctor and health journalist who has seen communities want to kick out people who had tested Covid-19 positive during her reporting.

“Most are still facing stigma…I was reporting on a story where neighbours wanted someone to move out. People are being discriminated against for having Covid-19,” she said.

Dr Emmanuel Agogo who is the co-convener of SHCCIN and a deputy director, laboratory service department at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said stigma ultimately affects public health efforts.

“Stigma is becoming a significant problem for tracking, testing and treating Covid-19 cases,” he said. Agogo added that responsible reporting will go a long way in ensuring that Africans are given the correct information.