Lack of creativity in Covid-19 coverage will cost SABC

Therefore, the public broadcaster should serve as a comprehensive institutional repository of Covid-19 news in SA and, to a lesser extent, abroad where it has news reporters.

There was a lot of fake news about Covid-19 at the beginning. In SA and other parts of the world, governments have criminalised the spread of fake news about the virus, as per WHO's declaration of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30 2020. Before sharing Covid-19-related data and/or information, urges the SA government, verify it.

Collaborating with Media Monitoring Africa, the Press Council and the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), it has put mechanisms in place to monitor and respond to Covid-19-related fake news during and beyond the pandemic.

To steer clear of fake news, the SABC seems to rely largely on data and information from the government. While this is commendable, it does not take the trouble to cover Covid-19-related fake news and thus dispel them in line with its prime role as the news outlet to inform and teach the nation about the virus.

Globally, the public broadcaster seems to rely on data from the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), an interactively real-time dashboard designed by Johns Hopkins University to not only track Covid-19 infections, but also model its spread.