Why Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are rising, plea to SA to take precautions

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has appealed to South Africans to not “let their guard down” and to remain focused and disciplined during the fight against Covid-19.

“Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in, and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging,” Mkhize said.

He said in recent weeks there had been poor or no social distancing in communities, abandoning of masks or masks not being worn properly, and a carelessness setting in around frequent washing of hand.

He warned this would directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks.

“We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a cure.

“Our ability to break the cycle of infection depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined, and take non-pharmaceutical interventions seriously,” said the minister.

In the coming weeks, Gauteng will emerge as the province with the highest Covid-19 numbers, Mkhize said.