'You can imagine my fear'- Brian Temba tests positive for Covid-19

Musician Brian Temba is the latest Mzansi celebrity to test positive for Covid-19, and has shared his feelings after people close to him died from the illness.

Brian took to his social media to share his status, and used the opportunity to warn people to take the guidelines put in place to protect them very seriously.

“Sometime we take things for granted and think some of the bad things that happen in the world would not affect us, until it’s on your doorstep. A few days ago I tested positive for Covid-19, when I thought it would be something that wouldn’t get close to me,” he said.