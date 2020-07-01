UCT students create app for hair and nail appointments

Co-founder Asonele Gevenga said the app was created in 2018 and since March they have been coming up with more innovative ways to ensure stylists and beauty therapists still generate an income once lockdown restrictions were eased and the sector reopened.

“I spent a lot of time in queues at my barber shop and it made me think of ways to improve and streamline this system, just to make it more convenient for customers,” he said.

Gevenga said the app was just what the country's hotspots, such as the Western Cape and Gauteng, needed, especially since personal care services have started seeing an influx of customers.

Social distancing, limited customer numbers and strict hygiene protocols mean trips to the barber shop, hair salon and beauty spa look a lot different now under “advanced” level 3 lockdown.