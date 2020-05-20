‘Will poorer state schools have protective measures in place?’

A principal at an Eastern Cape school who asked to remain anonymous said his biggest worry was the broken toilets and the lack of water at the school. Before the nationwide lockdown, the school relied mainly on Jojo tanks.

He said they had also not received any PPEs or sanitiser from the provincial department of education.

“The school hasn’t even been fumigated. We are still where we were when the school was closed during the nationwide lockdown. How can the department expect teachers to return to school when the school is not ready?”

Provincial department of education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said all schools in the Eastern Cape would start receiving PPEs and sanitisers from next Monday.

Matakanye Matakanye from the National Association of School Governing Bodies said they met Motshekga on April 26 and raised the “non-negotiable” factors before schools could reopen.

“Those non-negotiable factors included social distancing, PPEs, supervisors, transport and sanitisation of schools.”

On May 11 during a second meeting, the department informed them that only schools in the Western Cape and Gauteng were ready to reopen.

“Last night [Tuesday] she [Motshekga] didn’t give progress on the rest of the provinces and that concerns us a lot. We don’t know what we are going to say to the parents.”

Matakanye said “rich” schools might have all the necessary safety measures, but their concern was the poorer schools.

“The rich schools are ready because they can buy the sanitisers, the masks and hire people to sanitise the schools. We are worried about the poorest of the poor and the rural [schools] because they don’t have money.”

Paul Colditz of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas) says they have been inundated with questions from their members.