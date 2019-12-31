Police officer kills girlfriend, man.

A-38-year-old police constable has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend and another man.

According to the Mpumalanga police, the constable attached to the KaBokweni police station, who cannot be named until he appears in court, went to Pienaar to visit his girlfriend Goodness Mhaule,34, and found her with another man.

“Information at our disposal suggests the accused, who was off duty, went to visit his girlfriend and found her with another man whom we identified as Sibusiso Justice Khoza. After an argument, the officer allegedly drew his service-issued firearm and shot Khoza," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.