Police officer kills girlfriend, man
A-38-year-old police constable has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend and another man.
According to the Mpumalanga police, the constable attached to the KaBokweni police station, who cannot be named until he appears in court, went to Pienaar to visit his girlfriend Goodness Mhaule,34, and found her with another man.
“Information at our disposal suggests the accused, who was off duty, went to visit his girlfriend and found her with another man whom we identified as Sibusiso Justice Khoza. After an argument, the officer allegedly drew his service-issued firearm and shot Khoza," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.
“After Mhaule ran to her parents’ house for help, the accused shot her too and injured Mhaule’s brother who tried to intervene,” he said.
Hlathi said both deceased were certified dead at the scene.
“The officer was arrested immediately when the police reached the scene. He is expected to appear in the KaBokweni magistrate's court on Tuesday December 31 facing two charges of murder and [one of] attempted murder,” said Hlathi.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma strongly condemned the officer’s action and said they had since also sent the case to the Independent Police investigative Directorate (Ipid) as the accused is a policeman.
“The suspect by virtue of being a police officer is entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of communities and upholding the law at all times. Internal disciplinary hearings will take place while the investigations will be handed to the Ipid,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.