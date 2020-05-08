'Re-imagine virtual spaces', says Nduduzo Makhathini

With the world forced into a new evolution of virtual by the Covid-19 outbreak, jazz maestro Nduduzo Makhathini has called on artists to re-imagine the virtual spaces and use them to their benefit even beyond the national lockdown era.

The Blue Note Records recruit who recently dropped his first project under the iconic label titled Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworlds, is among the musicians who have fully embraced technology.

He says before the coronavirus, he had been toying around with an idea of using new technology.

Makhathini's latest album was released digitally when Covid-19 outbreak started and it is doing well.

Despite losing out on international gigs which were cancelled following the outbreak and failed to get his hands on some of the R150m relief fund, Makhathini has opted to focus on the positive side of things.

The Pietermaritzburg-born singer joined the whole world last week celebrating International Jazz Day through a streamed live performance on Watcha TV.

The mini-concert comprised 45 minutes performances and also featured Tutu Puone, the South African jazz vocalist based in Belgium, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Bokani Dyer. About 1,200 people streamed live the performances.