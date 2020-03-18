Rape accused kills cop with panga

A police officer was cornered and hacked to death with a panga when he accompanied a rape victim to fetch her belongings from her alleged attacker's house at the weekend.

The suspect, believed to be the 17-year-old victim's uncle, on Sunday allegedly attacked the cop with the panga and then turned on his niece who is now fighting for her life in hospital.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said WO Thinandavha Mudau, 57, attached to the Thohoyandou's family, child protection and sexual offences unit, had on the day arrived at his office where he was met by the teenager who alleged that she was raped by her uncle.

Naidoo said Mudau took the teenager and they went to the uncle's house in the Sibasa CBD where the officer was cornered and hacked to death.