Mom fights in vain to stop her daughter's murder

The mother of a woman who was shot in cold blood by a man she was trying to break up with has told of her pain and how she dodged a bullet that night.

The attack happened on Tuesday in Katlehong, on the East Rand, shortly after Nolundi Dondolo, 32, and the father of her nine-year-old daughter, Themba Ndlovu, 39, held a meeting at Dondolo's home to resolve their issues.

Dondolo's mother Jane Dondolo said her daughter had been trying to break up with Ndlovu since February but he would not accept it.

"We held a meeting on Tuesday after my daughter asked us to help Ndlovu get closure and talk to him to accept that she could no longer continue with the relationship. Little did we know Themba had other plans," said Jane.

She said her daughter and Ndlovu had been in a relationship for 10 years.

"After the meeting, we thought Themba had left and had accepted that their relationship had ended, but he waited for her outside the yard on the pavement where his car was parked.

"Nolundi went to her room in the backyard where he [followed and] attacked her."