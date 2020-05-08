Ninja wish turns into nightmare as the mask chokes, blinds me

To add to my craze over ninjas, my father was a black belt and held random kick-ass classes for us in the garage. It felt as if I was a real-life little ninja ready to climb up the walls and stuff.

I would never have thought that one day, one fantasy would become a reality. Since the regulations around Covid-19 lockdown were relaxed a bit to level 4, I have been compliant.

You would think now that I can finally live my daily life behind a mask and bring my fantasies to life, I would be chuffed. I am not!

Firstly, I have been living in track pants and leggings for the past 43 days. Ninjas actually look like couture models. One glance at me, and you know for sure that our domestic help hasn't been here since the start of lockdown. If I even tried to go on a ninja mission, my enemies would pick up the "day four" scent of my pants from a mile.

I have been on and off treatment for anxiety for almost a decade. The scourge of Covid-19 makes me anxious and I need the mask to calm my nerves. The mask makes me anxious, and I need to breathe to calm my nerves. I would probably be the first ninja who reveals her own identity during a mission.