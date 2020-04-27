Jackson Mthembu's #vibrators slip-up has South Africa in stitches
You'd swear our local politicians were on a secret mission to cheer us all up while we're housebound.
First President Cyril Ramaphosa accidentally donned his face mask like a Ninja Turtle during a live TV broadcast, now minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has made a Freudian slip that has social media in stitches.
During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Sunday, the minister mistakenly said “vibrators” instead of “ventilators” while explaining what equipment hospitals will need in preparation for the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday night during a @newsroomafrica interview by @JJTabane , I mistakenly referred to #Ventilators as #Vibrators , whilst I did correct this during the same interview , I once again tender my unreserved apology for the slip . https://t.co/zKR2DSQ8fL— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) April 27, 2020
Mthembu has since apologised for his on-air gaffe. We get it, the two words are so similar that it's an easy mistake to make. It's one that many people have found amusing nevertheless, which is why #vibrators has shot onto the Twitter trends list.
Here are some of the reactions thus far:
Just got permission to open my online sexual health store 😂 watch out for specials on #vibrators : https://t.co/YrCfW20ahR pic.twitter.com/hNCFMrV5CR— Dr. Eve (@Dr_Eve) April 26, 2020
This government is the best; they prioritize our needs! #vibrators pic.twitter.com/Oe8NtBLMQT— Adding my name (@fireshespeaks) April 26, 2020
Basically, this is what Comrade Vibrator said 😅🤣 ngiyadlala 😷 #vibrators pic.twitter.com/sQqqfLRlhI— Benedictte Kalmash (@Babydictte) April 27, 2020
#vibrators You get a vibrator, you get a vibrator, you all get a vibrator. But you have to be #BEE compliant. pic.twitter.com/fz360Tx5GQ— Sgodo Njingili (@SNjingili) April 27, 2020
Ramaphosa after hearing Minister Jackson saying they need VIBRATORS in ICU. pic.twitter.com/khpSWssyqw— Siya (@sir_oz10) April 26, 2020
Im off to icu, they are giving away #Vibrators pic.twitter.com/j7MQepXTwf— TumiHoward (@HowardMoeti) April 27, 2020
#vibrators... Man of the moment goes to @JacksonMthembu_ . I thought Ndlozi was joking when he said they read True love instead of political literature 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4b1LoLfHOs— Nandi (@NandiZeentle) April 27, 2020
