Ben Motshwari said to be in high spirits despite testing positive for Covid-19

"In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the club," Pirates statement said.

His agent, Palesa Mkhize, revealed that Motshwari was in good spirits despite his diagnosis.

"Ben went to do some grocery shopping at the mall last week and that's where we suspect he got it from," Mkhize told Sowetan.

"He is alright and is doing well so there's no need for panic. He took the necessary safety measures like wearing a mask and always kept a sanitiser with him."

Mkhize also said that there was no chance that the 29-year-old could have infected any of his teammates.

"No he hasn't come in contact with any of his teammates. He has a place where he stays alone and has been staying there since the lockdown."

Mkhize added that Motshwari would be self-isolating at his house in Johannesburg.

"He is currently self-isolating where he stays. He has been given guidelines about what to do during his quarantine such as drinking lots of water.

"Ben is very strong and has a good character and I am very confident he will recover from this. The only thing that is bothering him at the moment is a blocked nose but other than that he doesn't have many symptoms."

Elsewhere in the world, football cases of Covid-19 include former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini who now plays in China, French international Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) and Daniel Maldini (AC Milan). They have all since recovered.