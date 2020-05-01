Public transport now allowed from 5am to 7pm, says Fikile Mbalula

All road-based public transport services are now permitted to operate from 5am to 7pm, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced as part of relaxed Level 4 lockdown conditions on Friday.

There will be a grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete trips and drop off passengers. This includes minibus taxis, buses, metered taxis, charter and shuttle services.

Until now, under Level 5, public transport vehicles were able to operate from 5am to 10am, and again from 4pm to 8pm.

Under the new level 4 restrictions no public transport will be allowed on the road between 8pm and 5am.

It is compulsory for all occupants of public transport vehicles to wear a face mask.

"Now it is law. We call on the public to ensure strict adherence to this requirement by obtaining their own face masks," said Mbalula.