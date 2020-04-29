Afrika Tikkun faces up to Covid-19 with donations of cloth masks

South Africa’s cases of Covid-19 are fast approaching the 5,000 mark. Many people will be returning to their jobs and schools after the weekend. Our public transport systems will be at capacity again, making social distancing hard to maintain.

As part of preventative measures, health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged that people wear masks when out in public. This sadly is not feasible for many people. Afrika Tikkun, an organisation which focuses on "holistic development in disadvantaged communities", has launched a campaign to assist society’s most vulnerable with masks as the country is preparing for the easing of lockdown regulations.

The NGO’s campaign is called #FACEUPTOCOVID19, and it aims to supply those in need with reusable, cloth face masks.