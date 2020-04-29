Afrika Tikkun faces up to Covid-19 with donations of cloth masks
South Africa’s cases of Covid-19 are fast approaching the 5,000 mark. Many people will be returning to their jobs and schools after the weekend. Our public transport systems will be at capacity again, making social distancing hard to maintain.
As part of preventative measures, health minister Zweli Mkhize has urged that people wear masks when out in public. This sadly is not feasible for many people. Afrika Tikkun, an organisation which focuses on "holistic development in disadvantaged communities", has launched a campaign to assist society’s most vulnerable with masks as the country is preparing for the easing of lockdown regulations.
The NGO’s campaign is called #FACEUPTOCOVID19, and it aims to supply those in need with reusable, cloth face masks.
You can help by donating; one R20 donation equals one mask.
“There is something we can all do – we can help make sure that everyone in our country has access to a reusable, cloth face mask. By contributing to this initiative, and wearing a mask yourself, you are no longer disempowered – you have the power to do something. You have the power to FACE UP to COVID19 and make a difference by saving lives and helping to stop the spread of the virus” said Precious Nala, Afrika Tikkun marketing manager, in a statement.
Each recipient will receive two masks in a sealed package, informing them to wear one while washing the second one. Each includes a safety and educational pamphlet and reinforces that handwashing, sanitising and social distancing remain critically important.
The masks have two cotton layers and a filter layer, and are either locally sourced or hand-made to ensure the campaign is reinvesting in the local economy, the rest of the statement reads. To donate towards someone getting a mask visit the www.FACEUPTOCOVID19.co.za site.
