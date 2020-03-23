South Africa

IEC ready to hold elections in Tshwane, says Lebogang Maile

By Isaac Mahlangu - 23 March 2020 - 12:31
Lebogang Maile
Lebogang Maile
Image: Antonio Muchave \ Sowetan.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has indicated that it's ready to deliver elections in the City of Tshwane within 90 days.

This was revealed by Gauteng cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile in Pretoria on Monday, where he announced a 10-member team to take over the running of the capital city.

"We've met with the IEC already and the IEC has taken us through the process, they are ready," Maile said.

"We are working on the basis that elections will take place in 90 days because the team is here for 90 days."

Law dictates that once a municipal council is dissolved, elections should take place in 90 days.

Maile announced Mpho Bawa, a chief director in his department, as the administrator, with former City of Johannesburg manager Mavela Dlamini as Tshwane's acting manager with immediate effect.

On March 4, the Gauteng executive committee took a decision to dissolve council and place the City of Tshwane under administration.

