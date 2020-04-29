Global solidarity can see us through Covid-19 pandemic

Indeed, the United Nations responses were woefully inadequate - a fact acknowledged by Kofi Annan himself. But it is unfair to place the blame on the UN itself.

Recognising the imperative for global solidarity and action and in an effort to prevent more Rwandas and Bosnias, I joined other like-minded people across the globe in the form of Global Action to Prevent War to push for the creation of the United Nations Emergency Peace Service (UNEPS), which was to serve as a rapid response force under the direct authority of the UN.

The force was to comprise between 15,000 and 18,000 personnel and were to be a permanent, standing force pre-positioned at UNEPS-designated bases around the world. Despite our best lobbying efforts, no UNEPS was established, as nation states still operated within the framework of the Treaty of Westphalia of 1648. As conflicts raged across the globe, with death and destitution becoming the norm from Mindanao to Darfur and Columbia, states stubbornly guarded their sovereignty while paying mere lip service to global solidarity.

In an act reeking of selfishness, political elites recognised that in a rapidly globalising world, insecurity anywhere threatens security everywhere; while at the same time refusing to surrender an iota of sovereignty to an international body to secure the very citizens whom they are legally obliged to protect.

Fast forward to 2020 - with the Covid-19 virus having infected 2,2 million people and resulting in the deaths of almost 145,000 of the world's citizens, political elites continue to act as if national responses will turn the tide against a pandemic that shows no respect for sovereignty or national borders.