'Supply chain to blame for few PPE'

Pillay attributed hospital-level shortages of protective gear to supply chain problems within provinces.

"There may be adequate stock at the depot, but inadequate stock at a particular facility because the communication between depot and facility is bad. Consequently, the facility does not order in time, or the depot does not deliver in time," he told Sowetan's sister publication Business Day shortly after addressing a virtual meeting of parliament's portfolio committee on health, and the select committee on health and social services.

"The supply chain needs to be more agile, and respond quickly to orders," he said.

The health department has a well-established "stock visibility system" for monitoring medicine supplies and expects to start capturing PPE details on it this week, he said.

Mkhize told MPs that SA was currently able to meet the demand for Covid-19 testing, but warned of potential problems down the line as the US was limiting exports of the rapid test kits required for SA's GeneXpert machines.

"It is important to keep a watch on the supplies of the diagnostic kits, because that is where our challenges are going to come from," he said. "We are aware the whole continent is looking for the same kits. We are in touch with the African CDC [Centres for Disease Control] to look at how we can assist each other," he said.