TV commentators feeling the pinch

Their voices are some of the most recognisable, the likes of Zama Masondo, Zolani Bongco, Veli Khumalo, Thulisile Miya and Reggie "Mapensela" Ndlovu. Each iconic goal is intrinsically attached to a particular piece of commentary, such as Masondo's Laduuuuuuma! when a goal is scored.

Masondo, who commentates for SuperSport, admitted the lockdown has been harsh on his pockets.

Masondo said the lockdown has hit them hard financially. He said they now also have to pay for things that they didn't pay for before the lockdown, like online education for their children. "A lot of us have contracts, so they (broadcasters) are looking after us for now ... but until when we don't know," Masondo said.

Ndlovu said: "I miss being involved in football; to see people happy about what we do; the vibe and feeling of being at stadiums.

"My heart goes out to freelancers who get paid per call. From my side I am still okay."