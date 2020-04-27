Promise of freedom for all made 26 years ago can no longer be deferred - Ramaphosa

The inequality and poverty in South Africa 26 years into the democracy are stains on the national conscience, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Delivering the Freedom Day address on Monday, Ramaphosa said that the many gains successfully completed by the government since the 1994 elections were stained by inequalities that have to be addressed.

He said that the triumph in the first democratic elections on April 27 1994 was supposed to have been about levelling the playing field for black and white children so that they both get equal opportunities in life.

He said that although a lot has been done to achieve this such as building schools, homes, hospitals and universities, the government still lagged behind as 26 years later one's place of birth still determined one’s future in the country.