SA could be winning war as infections decline

It has been 11 days since SA went into national lockdown, with the number of new infections seemingly scaled down.

While it may be too early for this to be directly linked to the lockdown, SA only recently surpassed 1,500 confirmed cases, lower than the earlier predictions of 6,000 cases by now.

The strict lockdown measures restricted people's movements and sale of goods, stopped non-essential workers from going to work, banned public gatherings of more than 100 and later 50 people. The military has been deployed to help enforce the regulations.

A quick analysis of the rate of infections shows that since the lockdown daily new infections have been kept under 100.

Before the lockdown, the number of new infections ranged between 128 going as high as 243.

These decreased dramatically from March 28 with the highest being 93 on March 29 despite more tests happening daily.