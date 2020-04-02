Ubuntu, as demonstrated by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, goes a long way in these tough
It was heart-warming to read about the KwaZulu-Natal elderly man who received free groceries from a public servant.
According to a newspaper report, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, paid for the 71-year-old Michael Marian's groceries at a Durban supermarket Tuesday.
Marian was shopping when he realised he could not afford to pay for everything in his trolley.
He informed Dube-Ncube, who was at the shop on an official raid to check whether shops were not inflating prices which some businesses have been busted for during the lockdown, the Post newspaper reported online.
Marian is said to have had a cash receipt for the groceries he previously made from the same store.
The receipt reflected a much lower price exacted for his merchandise. When he showed the MEC the receipt, she was touched by his predicament, and settled his R1,600 bill.
We commend her for helping someone less fortunate than her, and hope this would be a lesson to all South Africans to spread the spirit of ubuntu during these tough times of lockdown.
Not everyone would be as lucky as Marian. Many people survive on temporary work and will not be able to work during this period, and that will mean no pay resulting in failure to feed their families.
Let us share the little we have.
Yes, several government department have been giving out food parcels to poor households, but such programmes usually do not reach everyone, so we know them and let us assist where we can.
It would be a shame on all of us if anyone were to die of starvation during this period.
According to Statistics South Africa last month, 'the country's unemployment rate is at 29%, and the rate among adults aged between 35 and 64 years was 18%, so if you know your neighbour is unemployed, please give them some food or electricity vouchers and anything you can assist with without being asked as some people are ashamed of requesting help.
"This is the time to look out for each and come out the other side without coronavirus a better people."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.