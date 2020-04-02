Ubuntu, as demonstrated by MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, goes a long way in these tough

It was heart-warming to read about the KwaZulu-Natal elderly man who received free groceries from a public servant.

According to a newspaper report, economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, paid for the 71-year-old Michael Marian's groceries at a Durban supermarket Tuesday.

Marian was shopping when he realised he could not afford to pay for everything in his trolley.

He informed Dube-Ncube, who was at the shop on an official raid to check whether shops were not inflating prices which some businesses have been busted for during the lockdown, the Post newspaper reported online.

Marian is said to have had a cash receipt for the groceries he previously made from the same store.

The receipt reflected a much lower price exacted for his merchandise. When he showed the MEC the receipt, she was touched by his predicament, and settled his R1,600 bill.