Savvy Lebogang Sadiki connects with her ancestors through art

What is it exactly that informs our decisions to do what we do? Some will say passion, others a desire to earn an income, or a calling.

For Lebogang Sadiki, who owns S'Africa Lamp Designs, it was a combination of creativity, entrepreneurial savvy as well as a spiritual nudge in the right direction.

"I think it's deeper than me being naturally creative. I think it's also a way my ancestors wanted to be embraced through my art," Sadiki says.

"So, with them finding me and my artistic and entrepreneurial skill, we found a gap in the market and also a way to embrace ubuntu bethu and my ancestors at the same time.

"So, it worked out for them and for me as a person as well."

The 26-year-old Winterveld, northern Tshwane, native uses different fabrics that are associated with SA's different ethnicities as covers for her lamp shades.

She has lamps in the electric cobalt that Tshwane people are famous for, the bright neon yellow associated with the Tsonga people of Limpopo, the geometric and colourful designs of the Ndebele people, among others.