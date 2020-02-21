The moral decay of South African society frightening

One of the most valuable lessons I learnt as a child was that integrity is the best quality to possess for any human being. I grew up in a rural community with limited resources but despite our poor background thieves were shunned, and hard work and an honest living valued.

Over the years, I have sadly watched the moral degradation of our society as corruption and theft dominate local newspaper headlines daily.

However, nothing would have prepared me for the reaction to a story we published this week.

We reported about a woman who was wanted by the police after she vanished, allegedly with millions of rands stolen from her employers.

Bathobile Mlangeni, a security guard at a cash-in-transit company, is accused of stealing R4m from an SBV depot in Midrand. She allegedly strolled out of the depot with a trolley containing the cash in refuse bags on July 15 and was never seen by the employer again.

Mlangeni, from Dlamini, Soweto, who was on duty at the time of the incident, was captured on CCTV footage as she allegedly cut open two bulk cash bags with a pair of scissors before transferring the money to several bags.

She never returned to work and police have been searching for her since then.

We published the story on Tuesday and it was well received on most social media platforms, judging by the number of comments and shares.

But what was shocking was how she was hailed as a hero by online readers instead of being condemned and shamed for her alleged bad deeds.