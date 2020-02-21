South Africa

Lesufi postpones report into Mpianzi's drowning

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 21 February 2020 - 05:35
Enoch Mpianzi's brother Yves Kadilo and aunt Sandra Boketshu at Nyati lodge in Brits, North West. / ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Enoch Mpianzi's brother Yves Kadilo and aunt Sandra Boketshu at Nyati lodge in Brits, North West. / ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng department of education has made a U-turn and postponed the release of the much-anticipated forensic report into the investigation around the death of Enoch Mpianzi.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement yesterday afternoon, two hours before the scheduled release.

"Indeed, after consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release the report without their blessings," Lesufi said.

"Subsequent to our meeting today, we all agreed that the next session will be held on February 27 2020."

Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE earlier reported that the family had not yet been consulted and had sent a query to the department of education, which had not been responded to.

"It is on the basis of the above that we have taken a decision, after the consultation with Gauteng premier David Makhura, to reschedule the release of the forensic report until these processes have been concluded.

"We sincerely apologise to the Mpianzi family, the school community, the media and society for the inconvenience this may have caused."

The Parktown Boys' High School grade 8 pupil drowned during a school orientation outing in January.

