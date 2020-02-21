Lesufi postpones report into Mpianzi's drowning

The Gauteng department of education has made a U-turn and postponed the release of the much-anticipated forensic report into the investigation around the death of Enoch Mpianzi.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement yesterday afternoon, two hours before the scheduled release.

"Indeed, after consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release the report without their blessings," Lesufi said.

"Subsequent to our meeting today, we all agreed that the next session will be held on February 27 2020."