Police, SBV services ask for help to catch guard who 'stole' R4m

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said Mlangeni was wanted in connection with the disappearance of millions of rands while she was on duty.

"She has not reported to work since the day the money went missing," Masondo said.

He urged members of the community who could know her whereabouts or information that could lead to her arrest to come forward.

Mark Barret, SBV group CEO said: “As a key service provider that ensures that cash is available for the citizens of South Africa, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we do not tolerate any crime and take all internal and external incidents in a serious light. If an incident does occur, we will focus our efforts together with the relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators involved are brought to justice."

SBV is currently not in a position to disclose any details regarding this case due to the sensitive nature of the investigation. We are cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident. SBV is requesting that members of the public call the SBV hotline 083 408 7029 with any information that may assist with this investigation. This line is available 24/7 and all callers are assured that confidentiality is maintained."

The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) CEO Susan Potgieter said there had been 35 cash-in-transit incidents since February 2019 to date.