Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' has turned into a 'new despair': John Steenhuisen

“I am not going to stand here and say that this happened on your watch, Mr President. That would be far too kind. It didn’t just happen on your watch, it happened by your own hand. You, sir, put us in this situation. You had your chance to fix it — and you blew it.

“You are not the reformer South Africa thought you were. You don’t have the guts to make the tough choices our country needs. You are not brave enough to take on the unions that hold this country to ransom.”

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had opted to put the interests of his own party, the ANC, ahead of those of the country.

The former DA chief whip also accused Ramaphosa of failing to deal decisively with corruption.

“While you were telling us on Thursday night how you’ve fought back against corruption, you had people like [corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor] Zandile Gumede with you in the house,” he said.

“While you were telling us how you’ve acted decisively against state capture, the beneficiaries of state capture — some of them chairs of portfolio committees — sat in these very benches.