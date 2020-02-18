Wanted: guard who 'strolled off with R4m'

Have you seen her?

Bathobile Mlangeni, a security guard at one of the biggest cash-in-transit companies in SA, allegedly strolled out of the depot with a trolley containing refuse bags that were stuffed with millions of rands before disappearing into thin air.

Mlangeni, from Dlamini, Soweto, is wanted for allegedly stealing R4m from a basement SBV Secure Solutions cash depot at the Mall of Africa on July 15.

Mlangeni, 29, who was on duty at the time of the incident, allegedly cut open two bulk cash bags with a pair of scissors before transferring the money into a number of refuse bags which she placed in a trolley and walked out of the depot, a source close to the investigation said.

South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has revealed that 35 similar cases have been reported to it since February last year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said Mlangeni was wanted in connection with the disappearance of millions of rands while she was on duty.

"She has not reported to work since the day the money went missing," Masondo said.

He urged members of the community who could know her whereabouts or information that could lead to her arrest to come forward.

A source who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said Mlangeni simply strolled out of the mall with the money.