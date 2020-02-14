High time politicians put SA first

A democracy can be noisy, chaotic and even uncomfortable. But it remains the best system of governance.

It works best with a plurality of voices competing for support from the electorate.

Ours is a thriving democracy, some will say one of the best in the world.

We saw it play itself out in parliament last night as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address.

Once again it was a dramatic event with the EFF disrupting the proceedings. This time they were objecting to former president FW de Klerk's presence in the public gallery. They were also demanding that Ramaphosa fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

While the EFF has every right to express its unhappiness in the House, the disruptions were misplaced.

SA is faced with serious problems, not least of which is a sluggish economy that is unable to create the much-needed jobs for the youth, black youth specifically.