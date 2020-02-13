WATCH: 'De Klerk must leave this house,' says Julius Malema

“The people of Boipatong are turning on their graves. De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He is unrepentant…It is an insult to those who died and were tortured under the instruction of De Klerk to have him sitting in a democratic parliament. Please request De Klerk to leave because he does not belong to this house,” Malema said.

Modise ruled that the Malema and the EFF’s request could not be agreed to. She said it was Parliament’s tradition to invite former presidents to the state of the nation address.

FF Plus leader Pieter Mulder urged the house not to debate the past.

“In 1994 there was an election where everyone got elected and Mr De Klerk was appointed the deputy president of South Africa. So the precedent that you have set is a correct one and we must proceed…,” Mulder said.