Mining companies keen to start generating own power.

South African mining company Gold Fields has wanted to build a solar plant at its South Deep gold mine outside Johannesburg for more than three years.

But it is still waiting for ministerial approval and a licence from the regulator to build a large generating facility.

Red tape has cost mining companies tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue over the past year, as power blackouts have dented their output at a time when they could have been generating their own power, they say.

After some mines shut down during the worst power outages on record in December, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to ease regulatory curbs on "self-generation".

But analysts say it could be months before mining companies can start building their own plants, as struggling state power utility Eskom warns power cuts could continue over the next 18 months.

"Government must accelerate the approval of renewable power projects planned by miners so that they can deal with job-destroying tariff hikes and supply interruptions," Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland told Reuters.

South Deep, one of the world's deepest gold mines, needs large amounts of power for cooling and ventilation. Gold Fields says its solar project could provide a fifth of the mine's annual power needs for 20 years.

LINGERING CONSTRAINTS

Promises to unshackle private power generation prompted cautious optimism at a mining conference in Cape Town this week.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told the Investing in African Mining Indaba that officials were revising the Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) to allow companies to generate power for their own use without a licence.

But Mantashe said mining companies would still have to register their generating facilities, which companies say is time-consuming.