Rape apologists rapists waiting their turn

I have often heard people argue that rapists are monsters - that no civilised and sane man could ever violate a woman or child in so atrocious a manner.

I have always responded that rapists are not monsters, that they are men who we know, men we respect and often, love. I was reminded about this argument a few days ago following the death on Sunday of American NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Many who extended their condolences chose to elevate his sportsmanship and business acumen - to cement that as the most important part of his legacy.

Indeed, he was a great basketball player - one of the greatest of all time. But there is another part of Bryant's legacy - a part which in my opinion eclipses everything else he achieved. A few years ago, Bryant was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old hotel employee who laid charges against him.

According to doctors, the woman sustained injuries not consistent with consensual sex. She also had a facial injury and later, blood from that injury would be found on Bryant's T-shirt.

Bryant denied the rape allegations, claiming the sex was consensual, and that the woman sustained the injury during "kinky sex".

Despite the forensic evidence, the case had to be dropped after the victim refused to testify. He later issued a public apology, saying although he thought they were having consensual sex, she might not have felt the same way. She filed a civil suit and accepted an out-of-court settlement.

And just like that, another man got away with a crime.