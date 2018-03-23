The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance will go to court to ensure that former president Jacob Zuma pays back the costs for his legal representation that have been paid for by the state.

The presidency on Thursday informed the DA that it decided in 2006 to provide Zuma with legal representation at state expense. This followed a request from Zuma‚ who was at the time facing two corruption charges.

The presidency said the decision to provide state legal representation was subject to the undertaking by Zuma to refund the legal costs incurred by the state in the event that his defence was unsuccessful.

“While it has not been possible to locate a written agreement between the presidency and Zuma in this respect‚ the presidency does have copies of undertakings signed by Zuma on August 22 2006 and September 26 2008‚” the presidency said in a statement.

However‚ the DA said it was clear that Zuma’s application for legal assistance was for the criminal trial in which he faced two counts of corruption‚ and not the R15.3-million already spent on the civil trial brought by the Democratic Alliance challenging the setting aside of his prosecution.