Sihle Zikalala on Patrice Motsepe's message to Trump: 'We are not friends with imperialists'

ANC KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is the latest to voice his opinion on businessman Patrice Motsepe's “Africa loves Trump” comments.

In viral video, Motsepe told US president Donald Trump: “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world.”

Clapping back, Zikalala said Africa was no friend of Trump.

Without mentioning Motsepe's name, Zikalala, in vernacular, said rich people tended to speak out of turn to accumulate more wealth.

“We are not friends with imperialists, we are not friends with barbarians.

“We’ve got nothing to benefit from Donald Trump. It is him who is causing disorder in Iran,” said Zikalala.