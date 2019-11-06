It is worrisome sexual violation on campuses is ignored

Last week I wrote about sexual harassment in the workplace and I also commented briefly about sexual harassment on campuses.

Today I will expound on this calamity and how it differs so greatly from sexual harassment in the workplace. Students are not safe. But first, take a moment to remember Khensani Maseko, the Rhodes University student who committed suicide after allegedly being raped.

Nobody has been arrested and it seems nobody will be arrested. No word has been said about the alleged perpetrator either. Is it business as usual? And if so, why?

There seems to be continued impunity for sexual violation in SA. Perpetrators are easily let off the hook. Where is the anger?

The biggest problem as a nation may be that we forget so easily, perhaps to our own demise. Yesterday it was Khensani ... and tomorrow it will be your sister. Therefore, take a second and spare some thought to students who are not safe on campuses.

Do you still remember the report on the vice-chancellor of UniZulu, Professor Xoliswa Mtose, who allegedly "sabotaged" a rape investigation into a senior academic at the institution in a bid to protect him?

The report alleged that the university's version of events did not correspond with that of the victim, a student at the institution.