Bucs' coach must prove his competence

The shock announcement yesterday of Josef Zinnbauer as Orlando Pirates' head coach has predictably left many among 'the Ghost' exasperated, given his thin CV. German Zinnbauer was last employed in 2017, and there's little to indicate he's the man to end Pirates long, six-year wait for a trophy.

But for long suffering Pirates fans, his surprise hiring seems all too familiar. Following the fans' rebellion during the club's 6-0 drubbing by Mamelodi Sundowns in February 2017, Pirates shocked all and sundry by naming previously unheard-of Kjell Jonevret as head coach. His regime barely lasted six months, having plunged the team to new depths. It was no surprise when Milutin Sredojevic replaced him.

Now would anyone fault the Pirates fans for thinking they've been here before, after Zinnbauer replaced Rulani Mokwena yesterday? Make no mistake, Mokwena's elevation to the head coach's position in August was another huge mistake. It may have been based on sentiment rather than footballing logic, given that Mokwena - apart from talking a good game - had no previous experience as a head coach.

His demotion to his original position as assistant should be seen as a welcome relief for a young man who's learning the ropes. He was thoroughly exposed on the hot seat, with a poor return of four wins from 15 matches. Mokwena, a sharp mind that he is, will surely return to coach at the top level one day, and the experience he's honed over the last four months will come handy. He should not be disillusioned, but one lesson he should take is to remain his own man and ignore hyperbole.