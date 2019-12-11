Out with the old, in with Mayo, Appolis

With a possible departure of Dean Furman and Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United look to have a plan in place to replace the duo, should they leave upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the season.

Furman has already revealed his plans to ply his trade in the UK, where he grew up, next season, while Modiba is believed to be reluctant to extend his Matsatsantsa deal, with Mamelodi Sundowns one of his known admirers.

As much as SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews is understood to be working around the clock to convince them to prolong their stay, by gradually integrating the youngsters into the senior team, coach Kaitano Tembo appears to have started planning for life without the duo .

In the space of two weeks Tembo handed two left-footed budding attackers in Oswin Appolis, 18, and Khanyisa Mayo, 20, their top-flight debuts. The promising attacking midfielders boast the same attributes as Modiba.

Appolis, who's in Zambia with Amajita at the Under-20 Cosafa Championship, debuted in Matsatsantsa's 1-1 stalemate against Stellenbosch a fortnight ago, coming off the bench to play the final 20 minutes of the game.