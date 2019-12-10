Helman Mkhalele warns against ill-discipline

Amajita coach Helman Mkhalele is fretting about the unavailability of influential attacking midfielder Oswin Appolis, 18, for today's Under-20 Cosafa Championship final pool match against Lesotho in Zambia (3.30pm).

Having received a yellow card in Amajita's opening match, a 5-0 win over Mauritius, where he netted a brace and scooped the Man of the Match accolade, Appolis was booked again in Sunday's 1-1 stalemate against Madagascar, triggering a one-match ban.

"He [Appolis] needs to learn to control his temper. In this situation, it is going to hurt the team because he's one of the most experienced players in the team, so losing such a player has a negative impact on the team, even on our chances of progressing to the next round might have been hurt," Mkhalele said.