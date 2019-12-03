Two Limpopo women killed allegedly by boyfriends

Two Limpopo women have become the latest victims of gender-based violence after police discovered their bodies in two separate incidents.

Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo said police are investigating a case of murder after a woman's body was found on Tuesday morning at Vaalwater 2 in Sekgosese policing area.

"The body was discovered by her [the deceased] boyfriend's father in the yard at around 5am this morning. She has multiple head injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sebongile Nkanyane aged 28 from the same village. A person of interest in this matter could be her boyfriend, who is still at large," Mojapelo said.

Meanwhile, police in Mphephu near Thohoyandou have opened a case of murder which took place on Monday afternoon. "It is alleged that a known suspect whom is said to be the deceased boyfriend started hitting the victim with a stick while they were walking in the bushes next to the road at Tshituni Tsha Fhasi. This after a fight allegedly broke out between the two. The victim allegedly bled until she died," Mojapelo said.

He added that the boyfriend thereafter took her to his brother’s house and left her there in the car that was parked outside the house."He then handed himself to the police. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Mapula Mulea of Matidza village."