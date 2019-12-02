Awareness drives must be daily

Yesterday, we joined the world to commemorate World Aids Day.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Lephalale, Limpopo, an annual international campaign that will run until Human Rights Day on December 10.

Soon, we will hear about some launch of a campaign by the department of transport aimed to arrest road carnage on SA roads during this time of the year.

And after the festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, like his predecessors, will release a report about statistics of road fatalities in January and that will be the last time we will hear about such a campaign until, of course, the Easter weekend.

But that will be before the launch of the annual World Tuberculosis Day on March 24. Like World Aids Day, the TB campaign is designed to build public awareness about the global epidemic and efforts to eliminate it.

Our question is: why are such campaigns launched at specific periods in the year? Why can't they be daily occurrences because these are things that we are exposed to on a daily basis?