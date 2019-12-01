'Pervasive' digital sexual violence against women skyrockets in Singapore.

From online stalking to revenge porn, cases of digital sexual violence have spiked sharply in Singapore, women's rights campaigners warned on Monday as they called for reforms to clamp down on the emerging form of crime.

The tech-savvy nation has seen several high-profile cases this year, including a university student who was filmed in the shower and several arrests made over the distribution of nude photos on an online chat group.

Such abuse cases - aided by technology - nearly tripled to 124 last year, up from 46 in 2016, according to figures compiled by Singapore's gender equality advocacy group AWARE, based on cases that it has assisted.

More than half of the 2018 cases involved images, including illicit filming, distribution of nude photos and upskirting - the surreptitious filming or taking of photographs under girls' and women's clothes - it added.

"New factors - such as the widespread availability of recording technology, and our 24/7 channels of communication - make these actions all the more pervasive and damaging today," said Anisha Joseph, head of the Sexual Assault Care Centre at AWARE.

Singapore's home affairs ministry said it did not track sexual violence cases that used technology.

Parliament in May has passed new laws targeting online sexual abuse, including voyeurism, upskirting and unsolicited intimate images, or "cyber flashing" - with maximum jail sentences ranging from two to five years.