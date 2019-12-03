First step to reduced data prices good

The Competition Commission took the first and important step towards reducing data costs in the country yesterday.

Its recommendations that cellphone operators such as Vodacom and MTN slash their data prices by up to 50% early next year must come as welcome news for consumers and the country's economy.

Despite SA having been the first to introduce mobile phone technology on the African continent, its pricing structure is uncompetitive when compared to countries such as Nigeria, Rwanda and Ghana.

This is largely because the industry locally has largely operated as a duopoly, with the two major operators basically setting prices for the market.

The investigation by the commission and its recommendations will go a long way in opening up the industry to more competition.

The high cost of communication is one of the biggest barriers to economic growth in the country. It increases the cost of doing business for investors while preventing the poor from having access to information at affordable prices.