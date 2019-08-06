R561 a month: that's what you need to spend on food to survive

Can you buy enough nutrient-rich food to stay alive? In SA, this means you need a basic income of R561 a month for each person in your household.

This - the food poverty line for 2019 - is the amount of money that an individual will need to afford the minimum required daily energy intake, says Statistics South Africa.

Stats SA's new report on national poverty lines, assessing the cost of basic needs, also found:

The "lower-bound poverty line" was R810 per person per month; and

The upper-bound poverty line was R1,227 per person per month.

Ten years ago, the amounts across the categories were R318, R456 and R709.

The three poverty bands were calculated after establishing "a reference food basket on which the food component of welfare is anchored", followed by computation of the cost of the food basket that enables households to meet a normative nutritional standard of 2,100 calories per person per day to derive the food poverty line.

Added to this was a costing of an allowance for the consumption of non-food basic necessities such as clothing, shelter, transportation and education, said Stats SA, to determine the lower- and upper-bound poverty lines.

Costing of the reference food basket was performed using information on item-specific consumption expenditure levels, household composition, and price data from the CPI, said Stats SA.

The process was three-fold, it explained.