FNB’s quarterly property survey has confirmed that Cape Town’s luxury house market is on the skids.

“The upmarket areas continue to take a hit‚” FNB analyst Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said on Thursday in a report analysing the Cape Town property market’s performance in the second quarter of the year.

House prices in the city’s priciest suburbs on the Atlantic Seaboard fell 3.7% year on year‚ he said‚ and prices in the city bowl were down 5.7%.

House prices are growing more slowly than they have in a decade‚ foreigners are losing interest in Cape Town property and a surge in emigration is fuelling supply.

FNB’s survey confirmed data a week earlier from estate agent Seeff which said sellers on the Atlantic Seaboard and in upper Constantia had cut asking prices by up to R10m in the past three months.

Mkhwanazi said the price pressure on affluent properties was becoming a common theme across the country but data from Cape Town showed the pressure was spilling over to middle-priced areas.

“By contrast‚ lower-priced areas remained resilient‚ and comfortably in the double-digit [price increase] territory‚” he said.