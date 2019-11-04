Boity, Gail Mabalane & Proverb: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend
This weekend was one for the books! From the Springboks raising the country’s flag high by becoming the winners of this year’s Rugby World Cup, to some local celebs backing the Boks from foreign lands.
Our faves were booked busy and popping some bottles for all the right reasons. Here’s your weekly roundup of what your fave celebs got up to.
One of our favourite jet-setters, Boity was in Spain living it up! The Ba kae rapper flew to Spain a few days ago to attend the the MTV EMAs.
Proverb was in green and gold backing the Boks while grinding at Kaya FM . The radio host seemed to be all smiles this weekend as his favourite PSL team, Kaizer Chiefs also won a game against their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.
In other sports news, Gail Mabalane participated in the Soweto Half Marathon. The actress ran the half marathon (21.1 kilometers) in the scorching heat, but still made it to the finish line.
The LACMA Art + Film Gala was a star-studded affair on Saturday with celebrities like John Legend, Tyler the Creator and Chrissy Teigen in attendance. One of our favourite moments was when Yara Shahidi rubbed shoulders with the award-winning actress Regina King. The Black-ish actress also stunned in this pleated number.
Actress Celeste Khumalo was out and about for a good cause this weekend. The beauty was at the Turffontein Racecourse for the annual Charity Mile and as per usual she put her best foot forward.
Those who know me know very well how deep my love runs for fine dining! I couldn't say no to an opportunity to attend the launch of @Cuisino.ma, a new Food, Wine Shop & Lounge in the exquisite Melrose Arch. With delicious premium gourmet food, an assortment of the finest wines and an ambience like no other, it looks like I have found my favourite new spot! #CuisinoMA #Cuisino
Fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote was doing what she does best: being out and about and looking fabulous. The influencer was in the newly opened restaurant Cuisino in Melrose Arch and just a glimpse at her snaps, and we’re propelled to try the new eatery out.