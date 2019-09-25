Nigeria/SA forum to negotiate peace deal between locals and foreign nationals

A peace deal will be put together between South Africans and Nigerian nationals living in the country with the aim of improving relations and ending animosity which led to the recent xenophobic attacks.

Nig-SA Unity Forum, which is made up of both locals and foreign nationals, will provide a platform for South African and foreign nationals to agree on a path aimed at preventing tension between the parties and strengthening relations.

The event will be held in Midrand and led by, among others, African Christian Democratic Party leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe.

Meshoe said South Africans needed to understand the role played by the rest of the continent in bringing freedom to the country.

“We felt that it is important to try to reconcile the two groups [Nigerians and South Africans] and other nationals. Nigerians contributed to the liberation of South Africa…We think that we need to retain relations with them. Obviously we know that there are some Nigerians in the country who have been caught in illegal activity including drug dealing. But it is not correct to paint the whole nation with the same brush,” Meshoe said.