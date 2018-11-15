Win tickets to Bafana vs Nigeria match

Bafana Bafana takes on Nigeria at the FNB Stadium (kickof 3pm) for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

A win for Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's charges on Saturday would guarantee qualification to the continental showpiece with a match to spare and in the process help soothe the pain of missing out on the 2017 tournament under erstwhile mentor Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba.

The match promises to be a thriller, with Bafana looking to get one over the Super Eagles. The Bafana squad is looking formidable especially with the inclusion of Thulani Serero, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Itumeleng Khune and Dino Ndlovu.

